SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 101.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.0 %

SEIC stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 52,042 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $4,435,539.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,232,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,461,942.06. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 171,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,872 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

