Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDN. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 3,697.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 128,125 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 51,040 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $10.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.96.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.
