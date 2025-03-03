TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $167.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $154.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $137.61 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

