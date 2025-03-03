New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 92,188 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.31 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

