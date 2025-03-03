Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Schrödinger FY2029 Earnings

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Schrödinger’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $22.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.61. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,464 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after buying an additional 1,283,949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,945,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after acquiring an additional 717,059 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,685,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after acquiring an additional 555,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 226,536 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

