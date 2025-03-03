ATN International (ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $179.12 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International Stock Down 0.1 %

ATNI opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. ATN International has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $261.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.