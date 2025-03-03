Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,075,000 after buying an additional 494,988 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 426.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 237,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 192,790 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156,495 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 279,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 135,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 128,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $24.56 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

