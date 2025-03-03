Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,800 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the January 31st total of 387,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 313.2 days.

Beach Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BEPTF opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Beach Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. Beach Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

