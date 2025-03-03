Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Increases By 65.7%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,875,800 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 5,961,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,410.8 days.
Banco BPM Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $9.20 on Monday. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.
Banco BPM Company Profile
