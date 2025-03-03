Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance
BDCO opened at $1.78 on Monday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $26.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.08.
About Blue Dolphin Energy
