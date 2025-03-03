Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

BDCO opened at $1.78 on Monday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $26.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.08.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

