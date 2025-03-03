Plug Power (PLUG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLUG stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

