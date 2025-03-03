Plug Power (PLUG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plug Power Stock Down 1.2 %

PLUG stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

