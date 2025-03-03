Financial Review: Pamt (PAMT) & Its Competitors

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pamt to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pamt and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pamt alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.91 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 20.88

Pamt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 299 1811 1623 39 2.37

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pamt and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pamt currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.83%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 24.32%. Given Pamt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pamt is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pamt has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pamt competitors beat Pamt on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Pamt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Pamt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pamt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.