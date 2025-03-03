BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Up 146.9% in February

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the January 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BIO-key International Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of BKYI opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.68.
About BIO-key International
