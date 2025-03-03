Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of AEZS stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.55.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.