Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 107.7% in February

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the January 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Airbus Stock Performance

EADSY stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 3,698,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,433. Airbus has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

