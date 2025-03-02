Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 107.7% in February

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the January 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airbus
Airbus Stock Performance
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Airbus
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Airbus
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.