Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.