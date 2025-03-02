Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fortum Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.
Fortum Oyj Company Profile
