Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 1,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

