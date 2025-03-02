Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,608,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 99,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Ares Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AACT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.07. 2,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,456. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.