Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,608,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 99,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
Ares Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:AACT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.07. 2,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,456. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.
About Ares Acquisition Co. II
Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
