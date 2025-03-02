Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Rises By 120.3%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,700 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the January 31st total of 643,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 181.6 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

GWLLF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

About Great Wall Motor

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.