Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Rises By 120.3%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,700 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the January 31st total of 643,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 181.6 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
GWLLF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.20.
About Great Wall Motor
