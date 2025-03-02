PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the January 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PreveCeutical Medical Trading Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS PRVCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,182. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; BSV Peptide Program that targets cancer progression; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

