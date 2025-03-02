PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the January 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PreveCeutical Medical Trading Down 4.7 %
OTCMKTS PRVCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,182. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About PreveCeutical Medical
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PreveCeutical Medical
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.