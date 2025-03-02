Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in February

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the January 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS IDCBY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 40,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,786. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.3018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

