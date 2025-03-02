Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Up 95.2% in February

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 532,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

NASDAQ:LUCD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,024. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

