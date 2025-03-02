Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rises By 92.0%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nephros Price Performance

NEPH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 3,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Nephros has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 419,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Topline Capital Management LLC owned about 3.98% of Nephros as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

