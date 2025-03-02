Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ JSMD traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,371. The firm has a market cap of $435.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.18. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.4041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

