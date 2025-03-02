Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the January 31st total of 102,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 762,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ostin Technology Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ostin Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

