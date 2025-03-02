Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Decreases By 68.8%

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 106,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.
