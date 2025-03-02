Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Decreases By 68.8%

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 106,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Get Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.