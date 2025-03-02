Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Drops By 65.3%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE PAI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 23,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $13.18.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
