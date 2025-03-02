Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Up 64.5% in February

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,400 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,544.0 days.

Capcom Price Performance

Capcom stock remained flat at $26.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. Capcom has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.