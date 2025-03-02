Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Up 64.5% in February

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,400 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,544.0 days.
Capcom Price Performance
Capcom stock remained flat at $26.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. Capcom has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $26.25.
Capcom Company Profile
