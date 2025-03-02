Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Up 58.1% in February

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,346,800 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 2,749,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,498.9 days.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$1.90 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.54. Sinch AB has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.02.
Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile
