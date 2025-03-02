Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Up 58.1% in February

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,346,800 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 2,749,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,498.9 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$1.90 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.54. Sinch AB has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.02.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

