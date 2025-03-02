Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 93.2% in February

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,467,500 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 1,277,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF remained flat at $3.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,998. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

