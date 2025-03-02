AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AXA stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. 76,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. AXA has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

