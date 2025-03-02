Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cannabix Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLOZF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,025. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.84.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

