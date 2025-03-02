Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 55.9% in February

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS BVNRY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.68.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
