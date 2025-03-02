Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,245,700 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 717,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of BDRBF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.60. 54,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,882. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

