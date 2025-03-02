Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
IQI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 176,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,185. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
