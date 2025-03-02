First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNGZ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

KNGZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

