Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

WF traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $33.92. 60,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,827. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.