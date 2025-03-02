Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Rises By 133.3%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $23.47.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

