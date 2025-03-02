ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGE stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.17. 23,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,242. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $402.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

