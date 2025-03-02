InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

InPost Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INPOY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525. InPost has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.

