Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 147.6% in February

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,978,400 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the January 31st total of 798,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Grupo México Trading Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS GMBXF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,771. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

