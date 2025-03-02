Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 147.6% in February

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,978,400 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the January 31st total of 798,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.5 days.
Grupo México Trading Down 4.1 %
OTCMKTS GMBXF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,771. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.
Grupo México Company Profile
