Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.
JSML stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $255.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.28.
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.
