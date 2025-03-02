Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JSML stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $255.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6228 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

