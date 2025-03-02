Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the January 31st total of 708,900 shares. Approximately 31.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Prairie Operating

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Prairie Operating by 321.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prairie Operating by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prairie Operating by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prairie Operating by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prairie Operating in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Prairie Operating Trading Up 2.5 %

PROP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 256,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,185. The company has a market capitalization of $190.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. Prairie Operating has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $16.08.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.