Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the January 31st total of 1,867,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,748.0 days.

Genscript Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Genscript Biotech stock remained flat at C$1.90 on Friday. Genscript Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.41.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.

