Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the January 31st total of 1,867,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,748.0 days.
Genscript Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Genscript Biotech stock remained flat at C$1.90 on Friday. Genscript Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.41.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
