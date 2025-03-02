Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Declines By 69.2%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 2,258.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 1,295,637 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 34.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 885,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 225,839 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Keen Vision Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,982. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

