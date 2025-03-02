RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Up 153.6% in February

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:RIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,087. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $12.96.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.64%.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.