Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. 80,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,655. Legrand has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legrand will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

