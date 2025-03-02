Top Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – March 2nd

Deere & Company, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, Ingersoll Rand, and Bloom Energy are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares issued by companies that are involved in the production, processing, or distribution of agricultural goods, including crops, livestock, and agricultural equipment. These stocks give investors exposure to the agriculture sector, which is subject to factors such as weather conditions, commodity prices, and global trade dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.25. 1,995,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,122. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.15. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.34. 2,528,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,331. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.81. Chubb has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

NYSE:IR traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,931,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,904. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

