Technology Stocks To Follow Now – March 2nd

NVIDIA, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate in the development, production, or distribution of technology-related products and services, such as software, hardware, and digital communications. These stocks are often characterized by strong growth potential and high valuations, as investors anticipate rapid innovation and market expansion in the tech industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.81. 387,840,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,489,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.76. 56,752,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,881,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.67. The company has a market cap of $3.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.12. 32,824,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,948,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $385.58 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $420.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

