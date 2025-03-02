Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the January 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 340.0 days.

Healios K.K. Stock Performance

Healios K.K. stock remained flat at $2.42 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Healios K.K. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

About Healios K.K.

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

