Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the January 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 340.0 days.
Healios K.K. Stock Performance
Healios K.K. stock remained flat at $2.42 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Healios K.K. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.42.
About Healios K.K.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healios K.K.
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.